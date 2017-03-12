HPE – Staff turn in lesson plans for spatulas

HPE Staff

It’s time to visit the teachers!

March 14-15 are Student Led Conferences/Parent-Teacher Interviews at HPE. Teachers will be happy to meet with you and your child on either day.

Most teachers will be sending home appointment sheets for you to book time at your convenience. If your child’s teacher doesn’t send home a sheet, just come into your child’s class anytime between 4-7 p.m. on either of those two days.

These two nights are great opportunities to discuss how your child spends seven hours of their day.

HPE Book Fair

It is Book Fair time again, folks!

The fair starts on March 13 at noon and runs until March 16 at noon. Remember when you visit during the Student Led Conferences you must be accompanied by an adult.

Book Fair volunteer opportunities: we need you! Your primary job is to assist shoppers and keep Book Fair products stocked and organized. Encourage friends, neighbours and relatives to visit the Book Fair.

Please call Penny at [780] 523-4531 if you are available to work a shift during the Book Fair. The success of Book Fair depends upon the availability of our volunteers.

Grade 6 fundraising continues

The Grade 6 students are diligently fundraising for their upcoming trip to Edmonton.

They are looking for donations of baked goods, crafts, gift cards and new items for their silent auction tables March 14-15. Donations are gladly accepted.

Please come and bid on our items.

The Wellness Corner – Jessie

March is Nutrition Month. Here are some tips and tricks for creating healthy snacks kids will enjoy!

* Peanut Butter Banana Roll Ups: Use a whole wheat tortilla, spread peanut butter all over, slice up bananas, spread them around, roll up and enjoy!

* Ham and Cheese Roll Up: Just roll ham and cheese together and enjoy!

* Frozen Yogurt Bites! Cut up berries into bite-sized pieces, fill an ice cube tray with vanilla yogurt and plop some berry chunks in, freeze and enjoy!

Fresh fruit and veggies are also a fun, convenient and easy snack for kids.

LAC Kindergarten Parent Updates

Fundraising: The bottle drive is ongoing at the High Prairie Bottle Depot. Drop off your bottles and say they are for HPE kindergarten classes.

In April, forms will be sent home with your child to sell planting baskets [flowers, herbs, etc.] from Christie’s Greenhouse. Pick up for the baskets will be in June at the school.

This is our big fundraiser for the year so please support your child’s kindergarten class.

All parents are welcome to attend the monthly meeting. The next one is on March 30 at 6 p.m.

Canadian Historical Vignette

The students in Grade 5 are working on creating a Canadian Historical Vignette. In Social Studies, they have researched Canadian history, then they picked one area they were interested in. From that research they created a script in L.A. class. The next step is to start building props and practicing their scripts in Fine Arts.

The students will have their vignettes ready for Spring Night in May. We will keep you updated!

And speaking of food…

Parents, because of Spring Break the next Hot Lunch has been moved to April. Check your Family Gram for more details.

Speaking of food, we had a great pancake breakfast at HPE last week. Many staff members came in early to cook pancakes and sausages for our 300 students.

And when I say early, I mean early: 6:15 a.m.! Yes, a.m.!

The staff started serving at 8:50 a.m. and by 9:15 a.m. everyone was full.

We would like to thank many of the staff for all the extra that they do. It’s a part of what makes HPE special.

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!