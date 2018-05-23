HPE – Spring Night sure to dazzle audience

Laya Thunder

Melissa Watts

HPE Reporters

This is Lyla and Melissa here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Our Grade 4s and Grade 5s have been busy preparing for their Spring Night performance on Tuesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. in the HPE gym.



Our Grade 6s are also excited to perform their musical Pirates on Wednesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. in our gym. Make sure to mark your calendars and come out for fun and entertainment!



Grade 4W has been solving messages as they learn about taking care of bones. They have learned that we need to eat calcium, rich food, get moving, and the time to start is now.



Grade 4W thanks principal Mitch Hammond, for coming and helping them in archery. In science, 4W has begun exploring all about light and shadows. They are going to mark time using the sundials they made.



Keeper of Knowledge Joyce Hunt visited HPE and shared oral Cree stories. She is a wonderful animated storyteller. Stories were told a bit at a time in Cree, then in English. She told the legend of how and why some birds have yellow eyes. We also learned how the red willows got its name.



Hunt spoke about how everything is interconnected, and how the First Nations people learned from the outside classroom by watching the animals and plants.



The students learned that storytelling was always oral and passed down from generation to generation. There is always a lesson to learn with every story told.



Hunt will be back in HPE on May 30 to continue sharing as the Keeper of Knowledge.



Grade 3/4P students enjoyed an afternoon of building energy sourced robots that could move around the room, make sounds, and provide light. What fun!



Grade 3J students have had a blast learning about coding with spheres. They travel across a variety of terrain including our playground, water, and paint.



In Grade KR, students are getting so excited to go to the Williscroft farm to see all the animals. They also get to pet and feed some of the older, gentle animals. They can’t wait!



In Grade 2CL, students have been busy making gifts for their moms. They’ve been writing, drawing and painting, too. It’s nice to make something for someone we love!



Congratulations to all the Grade 6 students who wrote their DELF A1.1 test! A great way to end your four years of French at HPE!



Grade 1S is into their plants and animals unit for Science with lots of fun lessons in the weeks ahead. They are learning about shapes in math.



Grade 5C had a great time showing their Canadian Heritage Moment Vignettes. Their screening came complete with popcorn. The students and teacher, Brenda Coulombe would like to thank all the parents and guests for taking the time to come and visit them. Along with their vignettes, the students also re-created some historical photos. Included in this report is a re-creation of Rosie the Riveter, staring Asia Badger.



Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE.