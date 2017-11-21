HPE – Special assembly honours those who served

Matthew Willier-Ridge

Melissa Watts

HPE Reporters

This is Matthew Willier-Ridge and Melisssa Watts here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

Grade 3J is beginning regrouping in Math. Today, they added 246 plus 125. Watch out for our Math prodigies!

HPE is hosting a scholastic Book Fair from Nov. 20-24. Stop in to see our wide selection of books and accessories. From board books to cookbooks, we have something for everyone.

This week, the Grade 6 girls group is working on a special art project.

Also this week, the Grade 4s will be talking about healthy communication during Be Kind to Yourself and Others.

We are also starting a survey this week called Tell Them From Me for our Grades 4-6 students.

Grade 6M is gearing up for their class elections. The four candidates running for the office of Class Prime Minister are Melissa Watts, Malcolm Cooper, Santana Bigstone, and Shayla Gray. Let the race begin! Good luck!

Grade 3L is learning to use more descriptive adjectives in their writing.

We have started a Cree word of the week at HPE. Success coach, Ms. Cor will provide all classes with a new word each week. Our first word is Tansi which means, “Hello, how are you?”

The Grade 5 teachers are very proud of their students for all their hard work getting ready for our Remembrance Assembly. They’d like to thank all the veterans who came and the family members who attended.

A special thanks goes out to veterans Matthew Whyte and Samuel Tremblay for coming to our classes after and speaking with our students.

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!