HPE – Round Dance ends Cultural Day

Ilona Drefs

Diesel Willier

HPE Reporters

This is Ilona and Diesel here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

The Grade 5 students participated in our HPE Cultural Day June 15. The students spent time at many different stations such as crafts, hand games, First Nations games, dance and storytelling. They ended the day by inviting the whole school to participate in a Round Dance.

A special thanks to all those who helped organize and run the day.

Grade 1S has a very busy month ahead with trips to EC Bar Ranch, Hilliard’s Bay and the High Prairie Museum as well as swimming at the Aquatic Centre.

On June 9, all the Grade 5 students from HPE had a very buggy day. M.J. Kristoff and her crew again provided a great hands-on learning experience. The students waded into the marsh and found great Marsh Monsters.

The students tested the water for temperature, PH levels, and turbidity. Kristoff then lead the students through the maze of the bog, where they talked about how First Nations people used the bog in their everyday life and how it still helps us today.

Grade 6s had an enlightening tour of Prairie River Junior High School. Soon, they will select their options for next year.

Grade 6PI is jumping into Evidence and Investigation. Look out! They may request your fingerprints!

Grades 6M and 6PI students worked very hard and had so much fun presenting the musical called Joust. They practiced to perfect their performance and produced an entertaining production with King Arthur, Sir Hector, Merlin, Damsels, Might Medieval Men and jesters. Fun was had by all!

Grade 3J would like to thank Michael Roberts for bringing Omar, his Ball Python. Michael is very knowledgeable about snakes and their life cycles.

Grade KC is so excited. Their butterflies hatched! They were able to watch them dry their wings and drink from oranges. On Tuesday, they released the butterflies and watched as they flew away!

The kindergarten teachers would like to thank EA Rachel Roberts for all the help she gave during their Rodeo Day!

Grade 2/3CL has had the most exciting week! They went swimming, participated in the track and field meet and met with Mayor Linda Cox, High Prairie council members, some wonderful High Prairie seniors, and the Grade 4 class at St. Andrew’s to celebrate and take a look at their Sesquicentennial Tulip Bed. The dignitaries even provided a wonderful hotdog lunch cooked by the ladies at ATCO.

We’re still busy learning and having fun, too! We had another wonderfully, successful track and field day! Thanks to teachers Melissa Isaac and Jenelle Galivan for organizing the event again this year. The high school’s students were a great help and a big thanks to our Destination Conservation club for the Freezies on such a hot day.

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!