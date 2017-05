The Reading Challenge for Grade 5 students at the High Prairie Municipal Library welcomed a new school on May 4. Joussard School replaced St. Andrew’s School, which decided not to participate this year. High Prairie Elementary School won for the second successive year, with a score of 107-54. The challenge features a Jeopardy-style game based on the book Slacker by Gordon Korman. HPE has has won the challenge five times since the event started in 2009 and St. Andrew’s four.