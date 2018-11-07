HPE preparing for Remembrance Day

Allyson Potvin

This is Allyson with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



The Grade 5 students will be holding their seventh annual Remembrance Day assembly on Nov. 7, at 10:45 a.m. They have sent out invitations to the area Veterans, hoping many of them will attend. The students are practicing and working hard to make the assembly a success. All HPE families are welcome to attend.



We would like each student to wear a poppy for assembly. Please send in funds for your child to buy one. They are on sale at the school until the assembly. There will be poppies sold at the door if you do not have one.



The students in Grade 6M have been practicing writing news articles using the hilarious events from their class read novel, Harris and Me, by Gary Paulsen.



Knowledge Keeper, Joyce Hunt, was in Grade 5C last week giving students information about their next Land-Based Learning day, Trapping and Snaring. She was very helpful in explaining and answering questions about our up and coming Land-Based Learning Day.



Grade 5C students have created a Land-Based Learning scribbler. In it they draw and write things they learned each time we go to Sucker Creek First Nations.



In Grade 2CL, students have enjoyed learning about cardinal directions. They look for the compass rose on maps to help us when they are reading maps.



Librarian, Shelley Giffiths held a Flashlight Friday in the library. For two Fridays in October, classes could sign up to go to the library and read during Flashlight Friday. This is the second year that Griffiths has held this fun event. The students loved it!



On Halloween, Griffiths held a Dewey Dare fun nonfiction haunted house activity. Our HPE library is so much fun!



Grade 3J had a great month! They made pizzas, had Flashlight Friday, invited KR to build with them and learned about mapping, hearing, sound and being proactive. Grade 3 rocks!



Jessie was in Grade 5C teaching about healthy eating choices. The students created healthy, delicious individual pizzas after a group discussion about the Canada Food Guide. Thanks, Jessie, for helping 5C make tasty pizza!



In Grade 4S they went on a virtual field trip to the Royal Tyrell Museum. In Math, they are problem solving, addition and subtraction of 3-4 digits. In Science, the students were introduced to wheels and levers and were comparing rollers and wheels.



Grade 5C once again dressed in theme for Halloween. For the last 19 years teacher, Brenda Coulombe’s class has dressed up together. It is a great team building, fun activity that the whole class gets involved in. The students learn how to work together. They learn the difference between keeping good and bad secrets. The students share ideas and items to make sure no one is left out.



Over the years, Coulombe’s class has been many different things: minions, Smurfs, Queen of Hearts and guards, Snow White and the 25 dwarfs, painters, Greek gods and goddesses, and Where’s Waldo to name a few. Last week, the class had great fun dressing as Willy Wonka and the Oompa-Loompas.



Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!