HPE – preparing for handgames tourney

Casey Gairdner

Olivia Hopps

HPE Reporters

Hi! This is Casey Gairdner and Olivia Hopps from High Prairie Elementary School with this week’s South Peace News report.

High Prairie School Division will be holding a division handgames tournament April 12. One team from each school in the division is invited to attend. Information will be sent to each school from the organizing committee. This year’s tournament will be held at PRJH.

If you have any questions, please contact Brenda Coulombe at HPE, Jamie Chalifoux at Prairie River Junior High School or Hannah Knowles at Joussard.

Breakfast for Learning and the lunch program are going super well! Our volunteers are a huge help!

The Grade 4s are wrapping up the Be Kind to Yourself and Others Program this week. In February, they will be starting a mindfulness program.

In KC, students are really excited to be starting an author study on Jan Brett. They will be reading many of her books and learning how to draw one of her characters found in many of her books, Hedgie to Hedgehog. Thank you to all parents who helped with skating. The class skates again Feb. 16 from 1-2 p.m.

In Grade 2L, students are learning how to measure things using many units.

What great opportunities! Grade 4W students are involved in many of these activities: working at Junior ATB, being part of the intramural teams, learning how to play handgames and the ukulele club will be starting soon. A big thank you to Mr. Barnes for putting together a pulley system for us to try out and our principal, Mitch Hammond, for coaching us as we moved each other across a distance. Pulleys are great at making work easier!

Their plants are ready to be transplanted and students look forward to the first harvest. As our region research wraps up, they will be creating brochures using Google Slides.

In Grade 3J, the Ninjaneers are still at it. Thanks to Pauline Sharkawi and I&P Mechanics they were able to build a fort with multiple bridges, columns and supports out of cardboard boxes. Stay tuned to hear how our testing of the Three Little Pigs homes turned out.

If you feel like playing “I Spy”, pop into Grade 3P. Students wrote descriptive clues about their classmates and it’s your job to guess who the clues are about!

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!