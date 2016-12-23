HPE performs traditional carols

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Singing so many songs and getting so many young children to perform on the main stage is quite a challenge.

In the end, all the effort was worth it after another High Prairie Elementary School Christmas Concert for kindergarten and Grade 2 students concluded Dec. 14.

“It’s a whole team effort,” says HPE Fine Arts teacher Andrea Pollock, adding she directs the show but receives tremendous support from school staff.

During the one-hour concert, classes performed songs, played instruments and recited poems.

Many were in Christmas attire adding to the atmosphere in the gym. Decorations made by the upper elementary students on the walls added to the atmosphere.

Pollock says kindergarten teachers choose the songs for their students, then Grade 1 teacher Kathy Cox aids in rehearsal.

The Grade 2 teachers discuss the performance with Pollock.

“I’m there to support the teacher for whatever they want,” says Pollock. “Sometimes, they choose the songs, sometimes they ask me what [to do].”

The program included quite a diverse range of songs, from traditional favourites to more modern songs. In the end, all students sang We Wish You a Merry Christmas, an appropriate ending to the concert.