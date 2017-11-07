HPE – Leaves attaching, not falling at HPE

Ilona Drefs

Branden Willier-Ridge

HPE Reporters

This is Ilona Drefs and Branden Willier-Ridge here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

The Grade 5 students are working hard to memorize the poem In Flanders Fields. Their special Remembrance Day assembly is very important to them.

Invitations to our veterans will be sent out as well as to our central office and High Prairie School board of trustees representatives.

Grade 6PI has been working hard on their boreal forest food web posters. If you have any suggestions of plants or insects for them, please drop by and let us know.

Intramurals started Oct. 24. Grades 3-6 will be participating in strategy games during lunch hour on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Grade 5C students have discovered Mathletics! They have created their own Avatar and the students are practicing the math concepts they have learned. They can even practice at home on the computer!

Guided Reading is in fun swing from Grades 1-6. Students are moving to different classrooms to get small group instruction in reading comprehension strategies. Ask your child what they are learning and how they can improve their reading comprehension.

The HPE School library hosted a bookmark design contest. Lots of students entered excellent designs. One design from each K-6 grade was chosen. These student’s designs will be published and made available to students and staff throughout the year. Well done, HPE students!

The Grade 3 teachers had the whole school write on leafs this month. Each student wrote something they were grateful for. The teachers then took all the leaves and created a beautiful I Am Grateful tree at our school entrance door. Stop, see and read our wonderful tree!

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!