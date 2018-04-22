HPE kindergarten students have flowers for sale

Elizabeth Cunningham

Matthew Willier-Ridge

HPE Reporters

This is Elizabeth and Matthew here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



The Grade 5 students worked with Corrine Goulet completing the “Blanket” exercise last week. The First Nations history is a part of the Grade 5 Social Studies curriculum. This exercise gave the students a chance to learn what happened during the first and continued encounters with the first Europeans to come to Canada. There was lots of discussion held after the exercise.



Our wellness coach, Jessie Johnston, was in Grade 5C again talking about healthy eating choices and portion sizes.



It is amazing what we think a portion size is and what it really is. Thanks for trying to teach us to make healthy choices, Jessie!



High school student, Kaileigh Senko, was in the school for a few days with her reptile critters. The students were very interested in her critters and even got to hold a few. Thanks for all the great information, Kaileigh!



HPE students wrote their Spell-A-Thon test April 5. They were raising money to have in-line skating lessons for the whole school in June.



If you were kind enough to sponsor a student, please make sure you help them get their money into the school as soon a possible.



Thanks to teacher, Tannisha Mackenzie, for once again organizing this HPE event and to everyone who sponsored a child.



HPE will be hosting visiting author Lorna Schultz-Nicholson on April 17-19.



Schultz-Nicholson is a famous Canadian author who writes some amazing books, many with a hockey theme. She even met Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and wrote a book about him.



Schultz-NIcholson is coming to HPE to give presentations to the students from K-6 and will also be hosting writing workshops for students from Grades 2-6 to help improve their writing.



HPE is grateful for the government grant secured to help bring this author to the school to promote reading and writing to our students.



Kindergarten registration for HPE is Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. The school will host a barbeque at 5:30 p.m. for those registering. Come meet the staff, learn about our well-established kindergarten program and tour our school.



Children are welcome to come explore and play in the ECS classroom. Supervision and refreshments will be provided.



Children who have reached five years of age by Dec. 21, 2018 are eligible to attend kindergarten. Please bring your child’s birth certificate and Alberta Health Care Card to the registration.



Also, feel free to drop into the school office and pick up a registration form at any time.



Kindergarten Flower Fundraiser: Watch for flower order forms to be sent home next week for our kindergarten fundraiser. They are selling strawberry hanging baskets and bags and succulent pots.



Thank you to all our wonderful Book Fair volunteers! We appreciate the time you take from your busy schedules to come help out at school.



Our Book Fair winners of the $25 gift certificates this year are Noah Farnell and teacher, Lori Denty, from Grade 4D.



There is a pizza lunch form on the back of the HPE Family Gram. The orders are due back to the school on or before April 19.



The hot lunch is on April 25. If you would like to help with the lunch, please fill in your name and number on the back of your child’s order form.



Have a great week and please check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE.