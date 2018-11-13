HPE in midst of celebrating Metis Week

Kyla Klingsch

Laya Thunder

HPE Reporters

This is Kyla and Laya with this week’s

South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



This week is Metis week. We will be celebrating on Wednesday by watching the Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers. They will be performing at our school at 11:30 a.m. All HPE families are welcome to attend this musical, cultural presentation.



The Egg Farmers Rocks and Rings is presented by Curling Canada’s program visited our school last week. They took over the gym as classes took turns visiting for 40-minute sessions of funand instructions. Unique indoor floor curling equipment is used to provide a true curling experience without requiring ice!



At the end, each participating child received their own Egg Farmers Rocks and Rings graduation certificate that they can share and discuss with their parents. The school also received a Getting Started in Curling guide courtesy of Curling Canada.



The Grade teachers are very proud of their students. They worked very hard on their Veteran’s Assembly.



We would like to thank all the teachers who chatted with their classes about respecting the Veterans and the difference in this assembly compared to month-end assemblies.



Parents, remember that skating is starting at HPE. Check your child’s agenda to see when they go skating. In the older grades the students need to have their skates and a helmet at school to carry with them to the arena.



Grade KC is very excited to be reading, The Three Little Pigs. Students are building houses with a variety of materials to see what is strong! Please stop by to see them when we are done.



In Grade 4S, Corinne Goulet is coming in for Metis Week. She is making pemmican with our class and teaching the students about this traditional food. In Science, the students are building and demonstration an understanding of how simple machines work and providing real life situations. In Math, the students are problem solving with 3-4 addition and subtraction operations. Grade 4S students are writing story beginnings, poetry and focusing on descriptive details.



The Grade 6s in 6L are learning all about the Magna Carta and the rule of law. This helps make Canada the great country it is.



Report cards are coming home next week. That means that Student Led Conferences are coming up at HPE on Nov. 28-29 from 4-6 p.m. Remember to look in your child’s agenda to see if there is a sign-up sheet to visit your child’s classroom.



Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!