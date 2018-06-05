HPE holding 2 spring shows June 5-6

Leah Thompson

HPE Reporter

This is Leah Thompson here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



The Grade 3s enjoyed their first field trip this week. Students went to Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park to learn more exciting information on rocks and minerals in our area. It was fun!



Grade 3L students were learning how to do the high jump and get ready for the track and field day.



Kindergarten had a terrific rodeo day starting with their cowpoke breakfast. Students then made and named riding stick horses, vests, sheriff badges, and cowboy hats with feather decorations.



Cowboy Matt Marquardt and High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Brooke Monteith then visited kindergarten. They brought a calf and showed students how to rope a plastic cow.



Students then got to sit on a saddle and have chariot and brand paper races. It was an awesome day!



Principal, Mitch Hammond, again brought in Travel Alberta art work. This beautiful artwork depicting parts of Alberta communities is stunning. All year-long, Hammond has brought in different Travel Alberta artwork. It has given the students at HPE the chance to see quality artwork that is normally hung in an art gallery. Thanks for exposing the students and staff to many art pieces that they wouldn’t have a chance to see.



The students and staff would like to thank Prairie River Junior High School for loaning us their high jump mats. Many classes practiced over the last two weeks. We will be ready for our track meet on June 8!



Thanks to teacher, Melissa Isaac for getting the mats to HPE.



Remember that Tuesday at 7 p.m. the Grade 4-5 students from HPE will be hosting Spring Night. The musical for the Grade 6 students will be on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Parents, please make sure that your child is in the school by 6:30 p.m. The Grade 4s will meet in their classrooms, Grade 5 will meet in the French room and Grade 6 will meet in the Fine Arts room. See you there!



Grade 5C would like to thank artist Tammy Napier for coming into their class and working on our year-end project. 5C students will have two sessions with Napier to finish their project. The public will be able to see a few of the finished projects hanging at the flagpole door in September.



Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE.