HPE Grade 6s enjoy visit from pot-bellied pig

Laya Thunder

Leah Thompson

Leah Thompson

Laya Thunder

HPE Reporters

This is Leah and Laya with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Join us on Feb. 21 from 4-6 p.m. for Literary and Numeracy Night to do family activities in the school for all grades. Snacks will be provided!



The family is the strongest element in shaping lives. It’s the most powerful support network there is. It’s where the cycle of learning begins, where the attitudes of parents about learning become educational values of their children. Through education of more than one generation, family literacy programs build on families’ strengths and provide the tools and support they need to become stronger and more self-sufficient.



The HPE School Council meeting is Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in the HPE Library.



The LAC meeting is Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m.



Be sweet to your heart this month! This month, while you’re showing everyone else lots of love, be sure to be sweet to your own heart as well! Here are some tips on how you can have a healthy heart:

Drink water;

Eat vegetables;

Laugh;

Exercise;

Wash your hands;

Stay active;

Play;

Get lots of sleep;

Eat fruit;

Play outside;

Be happy;

Brush your teeth;

Smile;

Sharpen the saw;

Make nice!



On Feb. 21, dress as if you were 100 years old or wear 100 items!



Breakfast for Learning: Students who have not had breakfast are welcome to come into the school between 8:15-8:40 a.m. for something to eat. This program is funded through a grant from the Breakfast for Learning Foundation and school fundraising efforts.



The Grade 3-6 Coding Club starts this week at lunch time.



Grade 3Z is excited to be going skiing on the 4th and 15th. They will be getting lessons and enjoying skiing at Little Smoky Ski Hill.



In Science, Grade 3Z students are learning about what makes a fair test as they get into their building and testing materials and designs unit.



Grade 4/5 is using their knowledge of wheels and levers to build vehicles and devices that move such as catapults and dolly carts.



Grade 3J would like to thank the wonderful staff at Little Smoky Ski Hill. They made their trip fun and exciting.



Grade 6M had a fun visit from a special guest. Her name is Charlotte and she is a pot-belly piglet. The students from 6M had fun bottlefeeding her and petting her. Thank you, Teagan and Tammy Barnes-Roberts, for sharing her with our class!



In Math, Grade 4S is problem solving with division and multiplication and identifying, describing, translating, representing, and explaining patterns found in tables and charts. In Social Studies, students are discovering the history and stories of the Metis, First Nations, and Francophone peoples of Alberta. In Language Arts, they are learning to write a strong beginning and main event for a narrative story. In science, 4S is applying what they learned about simple machines to build devices.



Principal, Kim Corless brought back, from Teachers’ Convention, the fired clay works that the students of HPE created. We showed you the unfired work, now we have a few pieces of finished work for you to see.



Have a great week and check in with us out next week, to see what’s happening at HPE!