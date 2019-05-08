HPE Grade 5s sharing research, weather

Elly Belesky

Elly Belesky

HPE Reporter

This is Elly Belesky at High Prairie Elementary School for this week’s South Peace News report.



Grade 6L is learning to use more complex types of narrative writing plot structures. This is making their writing more interesting.



In the past week Grade 4S had a guest speaker named Ramzey Cunningham, a local trapper from Joussard. He taught them about the animals that get trapped, what hides come from those animals, and how to make snares for trapping weasels, rabbits or squirrels.



Also, they were taught traditional customs such as: how to give thanks to the land [Mother Nature] for providing the animals, and more on rock pouches.



In Science, Grade 4S had an erosion presentation from the watershed council. In Math, they are measuring area for a standard shape through real life scenarios. In L.A., they are writing a full narrative story with a focus on descriptive detail and organization, and in Art they are decorating flower pots.



Students in Grade 3J are becoming multiplication monsters! Ask them to demonstrate their skills!



Grade 5C has started their regions research. They are working in groups to investigate and research their region. The students will then take their information and create a Google slide presentation. As the students research they will be taking a few minutes each day to share information with their peers about their region. The idea is that each student will collect information from other students about the regions they are not researching.



Grade 5C students are also tracking the weather in High Prairie and a city from their region for the month of May. They will be using this information during their Math class when they work with on graphing and data analysis.



Have a great week and check in with us after the break to see what’s happening at HPE!