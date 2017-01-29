HPE – Grade 5 students carve soapstone

Liam Bilyk

Joshua Strebchuk

HPE Reporters

Hi! This is Liam Bilyk and Joshua Strebchuk from High Prairie Elementary School with this week’s South Peace News report.

In Science, Grade 6M has been learning about our sky. They created great Google slide presentations on the phases of the moon and are now creating Glogsters on why we have seasons. Fun!

The Grade 5C students finished their soapstone carvings. In Grade 5, we study the regions of Canada. Soapstone carving and inukshuks are a part of Arctic culture. We love mixing Art and Social Studies curriculum in our class. The carvings are in the glass showcase by the gym for those who would like to view them.

Grades 4D and 4W have been working hard to complete the Be Kind to Yourself and Others program with the wellness coach, Jesse Johnson. Last week, they learned about resiliency, this week they are completing word clouds filled with positive qualities we see in one another.

Grade 4D is working on regions in Social Studies. They are learning about wheels and rollers and they are going to plant seeds in science. In Math, they are doing word problems by using the CUBES strategy.

Grade 2CL is creating, with the help of the students in HPE, a beautiful bulletin board that looks like library shelves. The students wrote down the name of their favourite book and the papers look like the spines of books. Very creative, 2CL!

The students in Grade 5C enjoyed “Tammy Art” last week. For one hour the students and teacher worked with EA artist Tammy Napier to create beautiful pastel lions. Their artwork is now hanging in the HPE library if you are interested in seeing it.

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!