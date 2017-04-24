HPE – Grade 4s reap rewards from harvest

Sage Keay

Zachary Grace

HPE Reporters

Hi! This is Sage and Zachary with the High Prairie Elementary School news report.

Grade 5C had a great time creating slime last Friday in Chemistry. The students needed to explore reversible and irreversible changes. Education assistant Laura St. Cyr worked hard to find just the right combination to help the students create an irreversible fun change resulting in fun slime.

Grade 5C students also created beautiful crystals during their Chemistry unit. It involved an experiment that helped the students understand chemical changes and what happens when you change one variable in a science experiment.

Grade 2L was creative and used popcorn to make some spring art!

Grade 4 would like to thank Kaylyn Jackson, Lesser Slave Watershed Council coordinator, for coming and sharing her presentation on erosion. They had fun playing the weathering game and doing the experiment.

Great news! Grade 4W had had their first bean harvest! Most students thought the beans were delicious. It was weird to see that they picked purplish beans but when they were cooked they turned green. They have also tasted some lettuce from the garden. They are keeping an eye on the first pea to ever grow in the garden and are hoping it will be the first of many.

Grade 4W is also working on learning different strategies to multiply two-digit by one-digit multiplication equations.

Grade 3J is having a month of kindness. Watch for them and all the kind things that they can do when they synergize.

This week, in Grade 4D, students have been practicing badminton in P.E class. In Social Studies, they are learning about the new roots of Alberta. In L.A., they are doing a novel study on the book Varjak Paw.

The Grade 6 students headed to Edmonton last week for their yearly adventure. They went lots of fun places and had a great time. We will fill you in on all of their happenings next week!

On April 12, teacher Brenda Coulombe took her handgames team to compete in the High Prairie School Division Handgames Tournament at Prairie River Junior High School. She was very proud of how hard her students played. They, as always, showed great sportsmanship and had lots of fun!

That’s it for this week’s news. Look for our report next week to see what is happening at HPE!