HPE – Grade 3s mix art with social

Liam Bilyk

Ilona Drefs

HPE Reporters

Hi! This is Liam and Ilona with the HPE news report.

In French, the Grade 3 students are beginning to learn the body parts vocabulary. Ask them to sing Head, Shoulders, Knees and Feet for you.

Grade 2M is working on using their imagination to write stories about taking a journey through a magical land.

March is Nutrition Month! At HPE, we packed rainbow lunches to celebrate.

The school did a fundraiser for the Breakfast Club. The three classes to bring in the most stamps were Matthew Steenson’s Grade 1 class, Brenda Wenzel’s Grade 4 class, and Penny Johansson’s Grade 3 class. Thank you to all the classes that participated. The stamps will be used to purchase food for the Breakfast Club which serves 20-50 breakfasts every morning. Way to go, HPE!

Stop in and check out Grade 3J’s elephants and llamas. They wrote stories, letters and reports to accompany their oil pastel drawings. You wouldn’t believe what they learned about Peru and India!

Grade 2/3CL students love art! This week, they mixed art with social. In social, they have been learning about Iqaluit in the Nunavut Territory and Lima, Peru. They identified the animals that are important to each place. Then they wrote about the animals and why they are important.

Finally, they created a diorama background for their animals and sculpted the animal from clay. Learning is so much fun!

All three kindergarten classes: KC, KR, and KM, are very excited. They went bowling March 16. Thank you to all the parents and grandparents who volunteered to help us!

Watch for the kindergarten’s upcoming flower basket fundraiser! They are looking forward to seeing everyone at student-led conferences!

In Grade 6M, students are researching the planets in our solar system. They are having a blast creating aliens who could live on each one!

Did you know that a treasure trove of seven new planets, each about the size of Earth, has been discovered? The planets orbit a cold star and may have water on them. Scientists have named this system, TRAPPIST – 1 after the Belgium operated telescope located in Chile that first discovered this system. NASA will be launching the James Webb telescope in 2018 to teach us more about this fantastic discovery.

Grade 3P and 3J are so excited to be going downhill skiing at Little Smoky Ski Hill next week!

Grade 1S has been bringing in resources this week, as they are very excited to be starting a new Science unit. Their new unit is called ‘Building Things’.

HPE thanks the Town of High Prairie Municipal Library for having us visit last week on Dr. Seuss’s birthday!

Grade 2L is learning how to use a ruler to draw shapes with straight lines.

Grade 4 recently had a visit with the Royal Tyrrell Museum through a video conference. Maggie shared a lot of information about palaeontology, geography and geology. She also showed us fossils from the museum.

Our plants are really growing and we can see buds on our bean plants! We’ll keep you updated on the progress of our garden.

We’ve also been busy conducting surveys and analyzing data. We are learning how this information can be used in a real life situation.

That’s it for this week’s news. Look for our report next week to see what is happening at HPE!