HPE – Grade 3s assume Easter Bunny’s role

Liam Bilyk

Joseph Gill

HPE Reporters

This is Liam and Joseph here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

The kindergarten students would like to thank Fish and Wildlife officer Cole Smith for visiting our classes. They learned so much. Their favourite part was looking and holding the animal furs. Thank you for visiting the kindergarten classes.

HPE’s classes are now getting ready for beach day April 27. Students will learn how to hula dance.

Grade 3P went on a multiplication Easter egg hunt this week! They also put themselves in the Bunny’s shoes and described what it might be like to be him on Easter day!

We will rock you! Grade 3J is learning about rocks and minerals in Science. Do you know the rock cycle?

The kindergarten classes would like to thank Lakeshore Regional Police Service for visiting their classes and showing us their trucks. They learned a lot!

Grade KC had fun making mudpies! Students collected things from outside to decorate them.

Grade 5s have spent a week doing Chemistry stations, learning everything from recovering solutions to acids and bases. They are now ready to explore the regions of Canada.

Ryder in Grade 2L has been working hard to get perfect on his Spell-A-Thon words!

In Grade 2/3CL, students have been enjoying their preparation for Easter. They’re read books about Easter and written their very own Easter stories. They also had fun making Easter eggs and assembling some Easter crafts. They even completed a 1,000 Dot-to-Dot picture of Easter Island!

Teacher Brenda Coulombe and her handgames team had a great time at the HPSD Handgames Tournament. It was great to see so many schools there this year.

The winners of the tournament were Joussard School for the elementary level and E.W. Pratt for the junior and senior high level.

We would like to thank Elder Herman Sutherland and his drummers for helping make our day so successful! Matt Lovsin from Freson Bros. was nice enough to donate snacks for the students to eat on the bus ride home.

If you had the chance to sponsor a child in the HPE Spell-A-Thon, please make sure you have the child return all their sponsor money by April 25. Thanks for supporting our school!

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!