HPE – Grade 1s showing poetic talent

Mya Cardinal

Sage Keay

HPE Reporters

This is Mya and Sage here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

Grade 3P is starting a “hot” new art project this week. You might think they’re full of “hot air” but wait until you see this magnificent project.

Grade 2L is doing a masterful job at knowing their doubles to help with addition.

The Grade 6s enjoyed France and Quebec last week. They were doing virtual field trips using virtual reality glasses. So fun!

Grade 1S had a great first trip to the swimming pool. They have also been having fun doing acrostic poems. Here is one of the poems for teacher

Brenda Coulombe, who we wanted to thank for organizing and gathering all the school news this week!

Magnificent

Really awesome teacher

Smart

Cool

One great friend

Unique

Loving

One of a kind

Magical

Best teacher

Everyday you are the best!

In 3J, students are looking forward to their animal life cycles presentation. I wonder what animal they will learn about.

The Grade 5 classes had dietitian intern Lindsay Johns, in their classes to teach the students about sugar and healthy snacks.

Johns had the students play games trying to figure the sugar content of different food products that the students regularly eat. They discovered just how much sugar is in products such as chocolate ice cream and fruit rollups.

They also learned that one serving of cereal is only half a cup, not a bowl full. The students tried healthy snacks like, fruit-kabobs, pineapple and spinach smoothie-sicles and roasted peas.

Last week, six 6 teachers from HPE went to Joussard School and spent their Saturday learning all about archery. The teachers watched videos, had discussions, learned how to shoot a bow, practiced teaching bow technique and took a test. The teachers spent five hours shooting compound bows and playing different games to improve their aim, all because they want to become archery coaches at our school. Next year, HPE has plans to have archery in the older gym class and with any luck, an archery club.

The SQX Dance troupe was back last week. During the two sessions, Carmen and her team used athleticism and imagination to nudge participants into experiencing the value of citizenship, inclusion, and selflessness through an interactive performance program, meeting many Ministry of Education curricular targets:

* Fitness.

* Cooperation.

* Fair play.

* Character building.

* Imagination.

The Grade 2-6 students were mixed into different groups and taught dance moves. The students had lots of fun and a great time learning the moves. They then all came into the gym and challenged others groups to show their moves.

The SQX troupe continued by having all the students perform their dance moves together. To cap off the morning, the SQX troupe performed for the school.

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!