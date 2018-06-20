HPE – Grade 5s create Canadian Regions game



This is Wilsyn here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



The kindergarten classes celebrated their Rodeo Day with a cowboy breakfast of pancakes and sausages. Then they enjoyed all the stations, making their own western vests, hats, and sheriff badges. The students then made and named their stick horses before going outside and meeting cowboy Matt Marquardt, and the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen 2017, Brook Monteith. Marquardt and Monteith showed us how to rope a cow and let us pet their little calf. We got to use sponges to learn how to brand and we all got to sit on a real saddle and practice our Giddy Ups!



Our kindergarteners were very excited to host the May assembly. The students did a wonderful job! Thank you to all the parents who joined us.



Also, in kindergarten, students are excitedly watching their caterpillars which are now all in their Chrysalis, in their big butterfly home just waiting to become butterflies. Students are enjoying writing, drawing and talking about them.



The kindergarten classes visited Boondocks. They got a tour of the kitchen and made pizza. Thank you to Ali and Seeham Mouallem for inviting our classes to participate. It was so much fun!



The students in Grade 5C studied the Canadian regions. They researched and then created a slide presentation for the class about their region. The students then spent the better part of two weeks creating a Canadian board game using information they learned. Last Tuesday, the students had the chance to play their games and have other students play their game. After playing another group’s game, the students got together and discussed what was great about the game and what might be a good improvement in the game. Fun and learning was had by all!



Teacher Brenda Coulombe was very impressed with the creativity her students used in the games and the information each game contained.



There were many students happy that there was a Spell-a-Thon at HPE this year. Because of all the students who raised money through sponsors, HPE was able to invite Shelby Pratt from Alien In-line Skating, to give all the students at HPE in-line skating lessons.



Each class participated in two one-hour lessons last week. The lessons started with safety instructions and safety gear. Then a few examples of skating and fun was had by all.



It was great to see past student, Shelby Pratt here to teach the students. She was funny, patient and skilled. Thanks for spending the week with us, Shelby!



Thanks to teacher, Tannisha Mackenzie for once again organizing the Spell-a-Thon, and a big thanks to all the students who got sponsored and raised the money for this great, fun event.



Keep collecting those pop tabs. Teacher, Tannisha Mackenzie has organized a Subway contest. The class that brings in the most pop tabs will get a Subway lunch. So get collecting people, time is almost up!



Have a great week and check next week to see what’s happening at HPE.



Editor’s note: Wilsyn’s last name is not allowed to be published, due to FOIP.