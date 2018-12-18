HPE gearing up for concerts Dec. 18-19

Leah Thompson

HPE Reporters

This is Kyla Klingsch and Leah Thompson with this week’s South Peace News report from HPE.



In Grade 6L, students are very sad to have to say goodbye to EA Stacey Teters. She has been a wonderful help to all of us. We will miss the smile she always brought with her. Good luck with your new job!



In Grade 2CL, students have a Home Reading program. Many students and families have set goals to read together each night. It’s a wonderful time to enjoy a book together with someone you love and improve your reading skills.



Grade 3Z students are busy making decorations for the Grade 3 Christmas tree. They are learning about the traditions and festivals of residents of Peru, India, Tunisia and Ukraine, and writing about their traditions in Social and L.A.



Grade 5P students are enjoying their cultural arts classes with Joyce Hunt. Students are making their very own special rock pouches. Let the sewing commence!



Grade 4S students have been in the gym working hard rehearsing for the Christmas concert; learning a variety of dances such as: the Chicken Dance, the Macarena and line dancing. In Math, they are playing games focused on recalling multiplication, and addition facts, learning strategies to solve 2-3 by one multiplication facts. In L.A., they are writing persuasive villain letters to Santa, continue or Smart Learning Poetry; thinking like poets.



Grade 6M students have been having so much fun with their kindergarten buddies in KC. They have been reading with their buddies and asking them questions about their book. They have been working with smart learning strategies to help their little K buddies think and talk about what they have read together.



The Grade 4/5S class has been practicing hard and getting ready to entertain parents and guardians at the Christmas Concert Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. They are looking forward to seeing everyone at the concert on Wednesday evening! The students have been practicing their songs and are ready to perform!



Everyone has been helping get all the costumes ready for the two Christmas concerts. This year is going to be amazing. Fine Arts teacher, Tannisha MacKenzie has done a great job! The students are having fun, the parents will love it. She even got some of the staff involved signing.



This school-wide concert is going to really put everyone into the Christmas mood. Thanks for all your hard work, Tannisha MacKenzie!



Grade 1B has started learning about our five senses in Science. So far, students explored our sense of touch with a mystery bag and our sense of smell with mystery smell jars. We also made our own scratch ‘n sniff paintings!



The students and staff from HPE would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. We hope everyone traveling arrives safe wherever they are going!



Have a great week and check in with us in the New Year to see what’s happening at HPE!