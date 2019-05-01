HPE discovers treasure trove in woods

Marie Matula

Marie Matula

HPE Reporter

This is Marie Matula with the High Prairie Elementary School news for this week’s South Peace News report.



In Grade 4S, students are learning about agriculture, health, and they even had a safety presentation. In Science, they took a trip to Christie’s Gardens & Greenhouses to study plant growth and changes. In Math, the students are using objects to build and measure area and reviewing the commutative property with area.



The students in Grade 5C had a great day during their sixth Land-Based Learning day. The topic was, “Spruce Sap and Medicine”.



The students learned all about the different plants that the First Nations peoples used in the past and some still use in the present. Students searched for and found old man’s bread, chaga, and muskeg/Labrador leaves for tea and fungus from the Diamond Willow. They learned about the spruce sap and they even tried chewing some! Elder Constance Willier also showed them mixed berries for a tea and blueberry root to help with blood sugar levels.



It was amazing to learn about all the natural medicines that grow in our area and how they are used. We walked a lot, saw a lot and learned a lot. We even saw a giant eagle’s nest!



Thanks to Constance and Nicole for the great day!



The HPE Archery Club is in full swing every Thursday. Twenty-eight students get together with the teacher coaches and practice their archery skills.



Wonderful smells are coming from the HPE kitchen as Dana Jarvis cooks up a storm each week. Students are given a menu for a 2-week period. They may pre-order lunch for $5 a lunch.



The hand games team had a great time during our Divisional Tournament in April. They made new friends and learned some new strategies to put into effect next year.



Joussard won for the Elementary Division and Prairie River Junior High won for the Junior/Senior Division. [Photos in last week’s South Peace News]



Thanks again to Elder Herman Sutherland for all his help.



Have a great week and check in with us after the break to see what’s happening at HPE!

Grade 5C students following Elder Constance Willier into the bush to learn about natural medicines used by many First Nations People. Students were surpised to discover the useful plants in the bush.