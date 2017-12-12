HPE – Concert practice begins

Marie Matula

Laya Thunder

HPE Reporters

This is Marie Matula and Laya Thunder here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

The library is excited to be showing students how to use the new Overdrive App. The students now can access ebooks online.

The students in Grade 6M voted in their class prime minister. The candidates were Malcolm Cooper, Santana Big- stone, Melissa Watts, and Shayla Grey. Along with their campaign groups they all ran a great race.

We are proud to announce that Shayla Grey won the election and is our new class prime minister. Congratulations, Shayla!

Well, another year of growing is about to begin in Grade 4W! Students will be planting a variety of vegetables and flowers.

Thank you to our librarian, Shelley Griffiths, for showing Grade 4W how to use Overdrive. It was very exciting to learn a new way to read.

The students in Grade 5C created a great biography of themselves. Over the Christmas holidays, they will add to their family identity by interviewing a grandparent or a great grandparent.

In Social Studies, the Grade 5C students are researching the Famous Five. They are learning a lot about how the women in Alberta fought for the right to be considered “persons.”

Grade 4D students are working on sequencing to aid in reading. In Science, they are exploring wheels, levers, and pulleys. They also have started planting seeds. In Math, they are working on number sense.

Grade KR has started to prepare for the Christmas season. They just started learning the songs and even a poem that they are going to perform at the HPE Christmas concert.

Grade 1s are starting to practice for the Christmas concert! They have also been doing some fun experiments in Science this week for their creating colour unit. They made rainbow milk and tested materials to understand opaque, translucent and transparent. Keep up the great work, 1S!

The students in Grade KC are participating in a postcard exchange with other kindergarten classes around the world. So far, they have received 20 postcards from different places. They have had fun learning about different countries and what their schools are like.

The Grade 5 students held such a successful, Kids Sense Book Sale that they sold out of books! That must mean that at HPE we have a lot of wonderful students.

The only way students could buy books was with a “get caught being good.”

Grade 5 teachers, Lasha Sebo and Brenda Coulombe, are very proud of all their students. They worked very hard this month. They held a Remembrance Day assembly, sold poppies, collected for the Christmas Shoeboxes, held a Kids Sense Book Sale and organized the month-end assembly. Grade 5s have been very busy!

News from Jessie: this week at HPE, students are finishing their Students Against Drunk Driving holiday bags, and are starting the second annual Lighting Up Our School with Kindness Campaign.

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!