HPE – classes enjoy the thrill of reading

Melissa Watts

HPE Reporter

Hi! This is Melissa Watts from High Prairie Elementary School with this week’s South Peace News report.

Grade 1S has been very excited for their new Science unit – Building Things. They are also bringing in lots of stamps to support their breakfast program. They also want to repeat as champions for the pizza party!

Grade 2L is practicing for their Fairy Tale plays!

For the last month, principal Mitch Hammond, teacher Matt Steenson and parent helper Christie Erhart, have been holding basketball practice for the Grade 5-6 students.

On Feb. 17, the students challenged the staff and a few high school students to a game. It was a great game, where fun was had by all who played. The rest of the school cheered on both sides. Fun was had by all!

We would like to thank all the wonderful people who came and participated in our Literacy Time. Each class had a reader who read a story to the students while the students enjoyed milk and cookies. Thanks to our Literacy team for setting that up.

The Grade 5 teachers organized Science in Motion for each of our classes last week. We had bubbles, boats and buoyancy, weather works, water splashing around, simple machines being made, junior engineers and thrill rides.

Two wonderful adults came from the Edmonton Telus Space and Centre to spend two days with us. The students learned a wide range of Science from Forensics to Bubbles.

The Grade 5 teachers would like to thank the Book Fair Committee and Destination Conservation for funding these two wonderful days at HPE!

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!