HPE students cast a ‘spell’ for a good cause



Richard Froese

South Peace News

More than $8,000 was riased by High Prairie Elementary School students in a recent spell-a-thon.



The spelling test was given on April 12 and winners were awarded prizes on May 4, says Grade 2 teacher Tannisha MacKenzie, who co-ordinated the contest.



All students take the test even if they choose not to participate in the spell-a-thon. Words are assigned by the teachers.



“This is an excellent opportunity for HPE to raise funds for our school,” MacKenzie says.



More than $8,000 was raised by pledges to learn about inline skating, scheduled to visit the school June 11-15.



“It is also a unique opportunity for students to participate in an academic-based fundraiser, and become better spellers at the same time,” MacKenzie says.



First prize for the top fundraiser was a dinner and four passes for a movie at the Park Theatre, and a $50 gift card from Boondocks Grill.



Second prize was a pizza and a pool party at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre and a $30 gift card from Pizza Hut.



Third prize was a $60 gift card from the Promo Store.



Fourth prize was a $40 gift card from H&S Dollar Store.



Fifth prize was a $20 gift card from The Bargain Store.