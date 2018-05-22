HPE students cast a ‘spell’ for a good cause

Five students were the top overall winners who raised the most money. Left-right, are fifth Tamikah Prince, third Isabelle Roy, fourth Kalliope Wong and second Danica Doucette, Missing is the first place winner, who cannot be named or photographed due to Freedom of Information and Privacy.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

More than $8,000 was riased by High Prairie Elementary School students in a recent spell-a-thon.

The spelling test was given on April 12 and winners were awarded prizes on May 4, says Grade 2 teacher Tannisha MacKenzie, who co-ordinated the contest.

All students take the test even if they choose not to participate in the spell-a-thon. Words are assigned by the teachers.

“This is an excellent opportunity for HPE to raise funds for our school,” MacKenzie says.

More than $8,000 was raised by pledges to learn about inline skating, scheduled to visit the school June 11-15.

“It is also a unique opportunity for students to participate in an academic-based fundraiser, and become better spellers at the same time,” MacKenzie says.

First prize for the top fundraiser was a dinner and four passes for a movie at the Park Theatre, and a $50 gift card from Boondocks Grill.

Second prize was a pizza and a pool party at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre and a $30 gift card from Pizza Hut.

Third prize was a $60 gift card from the Promo Store.

Fourth prize was a $40 gift card from H&S Dollar Store.

Fifth prize was a $20 gift card from The Bargain Store.

Several students in Grades 1 and 2 scored 100 per cent on the spelling test. Left-right, are Alison Cox [Grade 1C], Joseph Duquette [Grade 1C], Brodee Ellwood-Shewchuk [Grade 2M], Niya Mouallem [Grade 2M] and Lian Steyn [Grade 1C]. Missing in the photo is Arianna Sander-Ferguson [Grade 2M].
Several students Grade 5-6 received 100 per cent on their spelling test. In the front row, left-right, are Cager Pilkey, Allyson Potvin, Zoey Marzyk, Rianna Rain and Derek Cote. In the back row, left-right, are Jaxen Gauchier, Kyle Robinson, Dreaden Richards, Asia Badger and Madison Willier-Giroux. Missing in the photo are Davis Jensen [Grade 5C], Leah Thompson [Grade 5C], Natalie Stewart [Grade 6M], Liam Bilyk [Grade 6PI] and Joshua Strebchuk [Grade 6PI].
Several students in Grades 3-4 received 100 per cent on the spelling test. In the front row, left-right, are Dhyey Vandra [Grade 3L], Kaitlyn Senkoe [Grade 3/4P], Evonie Auger [Grade 3J], Katelyn Cox [Grade 3J] and Ashley Jakata [Grade 3J]. In the back row left-right, are Hayden Douglas [Grade 3J], Hamzah Husham [Grade 4W], Brock Badger [Grade 3J], Elly Bellesky [Grade 4W], Brady Park [Grade 3-4P] and Alison Siegfries [Grade 3J]. Missing in the photo are Amiah MacLean [Grade 3J], Kolten Willier-Ferguson [Grade 3J] and Sara Hopps (Grade 3/4P).

 

