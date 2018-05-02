HPE – Art exhibit highlights Indigenous works

Marie Matula

HPE Reporter

This is Marie here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



All Grade 4 and Grade 5 classes are working very hard to learn how to play the recorder. They are very excited to play songs they love and are looking forward to performing at Spring Night on May 30.



Grade 3L is sticking to learning the skills of badminton. Great job sticking with it, even though it has been challenging.



In 2CL, students have started to write poetry. They’ve read poems and memorized poems this year. Now they get to use their creative imaginations to write poems. Students have been so busy making their very own book of poetry.



In Kindergarten, students have been learning about animal homes and habitats. They got to see lizards and pet them and see their homes. This week, they get to go swimming for Beach Day and they made a habitat mural of ocean animals.



If you didn’t know, there is a new art exhibit at HPE. From the Haida Gwaii to Baffin Island, Indigenous works from across Canada are represented. Many images are based on tradition, and culture like the work of Bill Reid, while others are a more modern interpretation of First Nation life today.



Keegan Starlight’s work from the Tsuu T’ina Nation is a must see. This beautiful art exhibit may be seen down our Art Walk hallway.



Some of the exhibits are: birch bark biting called Pattern of Bumblebees, by Pat Bruderer; embossed metal leaf called The Raven, by famous West Coast artist Bill Reid; and a sculpture Haidi lothograph called Summer Owl by Kananginak Pootoogook, plus many more.



The Archery Club ended last week. Instructors had a great time with all the Grade 4-6 students who came week after week to learn and practice their archery. Thanks to principal Mitch Hammond and teachers Lasha Sebo, Becki Cardinal and Brenda Coulombe for running the club this year.



This week at HPE, staff and students are working with Mural Mosaic Artists from Edmonton to collaboratively create a mural representing our community. Everyone is painting a tile. Each tile is then combined to form a mural of one united image. Come see our mural display in the front entrance of High Prairie Elementary. It is a celebration of our individuality and the synergy of our school community. Thanks to Karen and Denise for all your help and talent.



Last week, HPE hosted two more authors at our school: Jacqueline Guest and Karen Spafford-Fitz.



Guest presented to the Kindergarten to Grade 3 students and Spafford-Fitz presented to the Grades 4-5 and held a writing workshop for the Grade 6 students. Cenovus and the Young Alberta Book Society funded this Wordpower Tour of authors.



Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE.