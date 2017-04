Enilda Mud Bowl held its Trio Tournament on March 25-26. Each three-member team bowled six games, with total scores accounting for the winning three teams. Bowlers were allowed to bowl on more than one team. Other high scores were as follows: ladies’ high single, Lisa Cunningham, 265; men’s high single, Lloyd Cunningham, 291; ladies’ high block, Lisa Cunningham, 1,195; and men’s high single, Dwayne Stirling, 1,395. Stirling is from Fairview.