HP teacher facing sex charges

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP have charged a local teacher with multiple sexual offences.

A 58-year-old male is facing charges after a complaint was made to the RCMP on March 3, concerning inappropriate text messages, reports RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren, Media Relations Group.

Douglas Ben Lang, 58, of High Prairie, was arrested and is facing the following charges:

– two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, and;

– two counts of luring a child.

Lang was released after his arrest by a Justice of the Peace on conditions which include but not limited to having no contact with persons under the age of 18 and not to possess a device capable of accessing the Internet.

Lang is due to appear in High Prairie provincial court on April 8 to answer to charges.

Police did not release which school Lang was teaching at, but Lang did start work at E.W. Pratt High School in the fall of 2017.

Police will comment no further because the matter is now before the courts.