High Prairie RCMP seek public’s assistance locating Donovan Yahey

High Prairie RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Donovan Yahey, a 32-year-old High Prairie man, who was reported to police as missing by his family. Donovan Yahey was last seen by his family on the morning of Monday, August 22, 2016, in High Prairie but was reported to the High Prairie RCMP detachment that same day as a missing person. Yahey’s family has concern for his personal safety and is eager to learn that he is safe.

If anyone sees Donovan Vahey, they are asked not to approach him but to call police or 911.

He is described as follows:

Aboriginal/First Nations male

32 years of age

5’7″ tall (170 cm)

Weighs 181 lb (82 kg)

Black hair and brown eyes

Noticeably bushy eyebrows

Last seen wearing: a camo jacket or sweatshirt, work boots and carrying black reflective rain gear and rubber boots.

The RCMP is looking for your help locating Donovan Yahey. If you have any information on his whereabouts or have seen Yahey, please call the High Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-523-3378.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

You do not need to reveal your identity and Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display,

Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00.

We want your tip, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).