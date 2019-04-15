HP RCMP respond to break and enter, ATM theft

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP continue to investigate after the RX Drug Mart pharmacy was broken into and the ATM removed this past weekend.



On April 14, 2019 at approximately 5 a.m., RCMP responded to an alarm at a pharmacy. When members arrived they observed the building to have sustained extensive damage, says RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren, of RCMP Media Relations.



“The investigation revealed a truck was used to make entry into the building where unknown suspects removed the ATM from the location,” he says.



At approximately 7 a.m. that morning, RCMP responded to a complaint of a truck fire along Range Road 180 between Townships 734 and 732. The older model GMC crew cab pickup with slip tank in the rear was fully engulfed in flames. An ATM was recovered from the scene.



The investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this investigation, please contact the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 532-3378 or call your local police.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].