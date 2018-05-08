High Prairie makes quilts for Humboldt Broncos



Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie quilters made more than two dozen quilts that were donated in memory of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.



“We made 30 quilts and that was our goal,” says Terry Rosser, who responded to a public call on social media from a Humboldt quilters group asking for quilts with the Broncos’ colours.



The team bus collided with a semi-trailer unit on April 6. In all, 16 people perished in the accident.



Each quilt measured 60 x 48 inches, made by quilters at home and during a quilting bee at Northern Lakes College on April 28.



Quilts were donated from the community of High Prairie and area.



“We had 16 businesses and individuals sponsor to help pay for the kits of materials,” Rosser says.



“Organizers were looking for 200-plus quilts that will be given to the survivors and families of those who passed away,” Rosser says.



“They also want to give quilts to the first responders.”



The Broncos’ logo will be added to the quilts in Humboldt, she adds.



Shipping was provided free of charge by Allan’s Transport.