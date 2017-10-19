High Prairie Quilt Guild hosts annual show Oct. 21-22

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Canada has celebrated its 150th birthday all year so it seems only fitting that the High Prairie Quilt Guild will use our nation’s birthday as its theme for the annual show and sale Oct. 21-22.

“Our theme is The Threads of Canada,” says guild president Marla Willier.

“Expect to see a lot of red and white.”

It doesn’t mean every entry abides to the theme, although many members go the extra mile to make a quilt to adhere to it. Patrons attending can expect to see quilts comprised of every colour under the rainbow.

This year marks the 22nd year of the show, to be held again in the High Prairie St. Andrew’s School gymnasium.

The gym will be filled with beautiful quilts to capacity. Large quilts, lap quilts, bed quilts and wall hangings will all be displayed. Each will be clearly marked whether they are for sale or display.

Admittance to the show is $3.