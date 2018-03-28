HP Pool staff applauded for role in rescue

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An incident reported in the Wednesday, March 28 South Peace News and on southpeacenews.com on Thursday, March 22 is not as serious as reported, says the chair of the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board.

Arlen Quartly says an investigation has been completed and the seriousness of the incident as cited on Facebook and by an anonymous caller to South Peace News is not true.

“[The lifeguard] did assist the child,” says Quartly, “but she did not do CPR.”

Exact details of the incident were unclear when South Peace News investigated about a life being saved at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre by lifeguard Julia Isaac. Isaac’s mother, Melissa Isaac, posted the following on her Facebook page.

“Today, my daughter faced the ultimate test at work. She jumped in the water and pulled out a child. She resuscitated the child and helped the child to recovery. It was a scary situation and she stayed true to her training. I am so proud of you Julia, today you made the ultimate difference in a child’s life.”

An anonymous caller to South Peace New claimed that CPR was administered.

Isaac’s post was greeting with enthusiastic “well dones” and compliments from dozens of people in the community.

The pool’s manger, Gayla Arams, declined comment Wednesday, March 21 about the incident pending an investigation.

March 23, Town of High Prairie CAO Brian Martinson confirmed the investigation was taking place.

The recreation board posted on its Facebook page March 28 that the incident was not as serious as reported, but ignored a request from South Peace News to respond after their investigation was completed.

Quartly confirmed the girl was six years old and that she was pulled out of the water and assisted. He adds he has no idea the degree of stress the child was in, but adds she was assisted by pool staff.

“Kudos to the pool staff, they are trained to do what they did,” says Quartly, adding he is proud of staff.

“If not for the lifeguard, who knows?”

Following is the recreation board’s full post on Facebook.

“The following statement by the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board is made in response to an article published on March 22, 2018 by the South Peace News on their Facebook page, titled “Near drowning at indoor pool averted” and an article published in the March 28, 2018 issue of the South Peace News titled “Incident at pool under investigation”. These articles contained inaccuracies which the Recreation Board seeks to clarify.

“On March 21, 2018 a six-year old child attending the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre momentarily went under the water in a hot tub. The child appeared to have slipped while standing in the hot tub going under water for approximately nine seconds. The lifeguard on duty pulled the child out the water and the child immediately spit out water and commenced breathing. No CPR was administered. The child was taken to the hospital for observation but was discharged shortly thereafter. The child suffered no injuries.”

The original South Peace News Facebook article was published at the same time on southpeacenews.com.

No explanation was offered why it took six days for any public information to be released. Also not offered was any explanation why it took six days for an investigation. Also not offered was an explanation why the investigation results were published on the American headquartered company Facebook, and not forwarded immediately at the same time to local media.

