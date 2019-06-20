HP Museum grant released

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has granted annual funding to the High Prairie Museum.



At its regular meeting June 12, council approved a grant of $20,000 to the High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society for operating in 2019.



The county increased funding for museums to $20,000 from $15,000 in 2019, says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“The $5,000 increase is consistent among the four museums in the county who receive grant funds on an annual basis,” she says.



Administration based the increase on growing expenses. Museum operation grants have not risen in several years.



The museum is also receiving $15,000 in addition to its operating grant to operate the High Prairie Visitor Information Centre.



The county has already provided $20,000 to the Pioneer Threshermen’s Association, Nanninga says.