HP Medical Clinic opens downtown

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Medical Clinic has re-opened in a new location downtown.

Dr. Robert Laughlin and Dr. Pamela Edwards opened their new clinic Nov. 6 at RX Drug Mart IDA Pharmacy at 5109 – 49 Street.

“The location is the best option we had since we were not allowed in the new hospital,” says Laughlin.

He previously operated the clinic for 42 years in the former High Prairie Health Complex that closed in April 2017 when the new facility opened.

“It’s a more congenial atmosphere,” Laughlin says.

His medical partner agrees.

“It’s a much happier atmosphere,” says Edwards, who has been in the practice for 32 years.

The clinic is opened Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

They plan to extended service times.

“We will start Saturday clinics at some point,” Laughlin says.

Laughlin and Edwards are grateful for RX Drugs for the space.

For an appointments, phone [780] 523-4501.