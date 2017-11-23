HP history calendars on sale at Light-Up

If you enjoy reading about the history of High Prairie and area, South Peace News has a surprise for you!

And just in time for Christmas!

Two High Prairie history calendars go on sale at High Prairie Light-Up on Nov. 24.

The calendars follow a similar format to the 2005 Alberta Centennial calendars. Each day of the year has one to four items of local interest, says editor Chris Clegg, who designed the calendars. On the days there are only one of two items a photo, logo or icon is included.

There are two calendars for sale. One is strictly a news events calendar, the other includes only sports items.

A draft copy of the news calendar depicts Light-Up photos on the front cover. The months include 766 news items and 100 photos, icons or logos. The sports calendar includes 627 news items and 113 photos, icons or logos. Together, they total an amazing 1,393 news items and 213 graphics.

“The choice for the Sports Calendar was obvious; a final tribute to Tom Lysiak,” says Clegg.

The calendars sell for $15 each. Proceeds from the sale of the calendars will be donated to the High Prairie Community Beautification Association earmarked specifically for future Light-Up celebrations.

Current plans are for the calendars to be sold only at the South Peace News office after Light-Up.

“Anyone who enjoys history will love these calendars,” says Clegg. “We believe they will make a great stocking stuffer, and a great gift to send to former High Prairie and area residents.”

South Peace News thanks everyone in advance for purchasing calendars and supporting Beautification.

“Beautification needs and deserves the community’s support and South Peace News is proud to undertake this project to raise money for them,” says publisher Mary Burgar.

A table will be set up by Beautification members inside the High Prairie Fire Hall after the Santa Claus Parade and Light-Up celebra- tions Nov. 24.