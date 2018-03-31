How visitor-friendly is tourism in the county?

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Tourism services in Big Lakes County may get evaluated.



At its regular meeting March 14, council approved an administration recommendation to apply for funding of $45,000 from Alberta Tourism’s Growth Innovation Fund to conduct the assessment at a total cost of $60,000.



Big Lakes County has been invited by Alberta Culture and Tourism to participate in a pilot project, reads a report from deputy CAO Jordan Panasiuk.



The Tourism Growth Innovation Fund provides 75 per cent funding for the assessment to enhance tourism.



“If we’re going to do it, let’s do it for the two seasons, summer and winter,” says Reeve Ken Matthews.



He says assessment would provide valuable information about tourism assets and opportunities in the region.



“You don’t realize what we have until you get away and come back,” Matthews says.



Grouard Councillor Fern Welch says it’s good that the program is being offered to promote tourism in a region outside Edmonton and Calgary.



Panasiuk says the project would be conducted by Alberta Tourism similar to the “Secret Shopper” concept.



If funding is approved, the project could be expanded, he says.



“We share many tourism assets in the region and will request other organizations be part of the planning in this project and provide a letter of support towards the grant application,” Panasiuk says.



“A visitor-friendly assessment can help us create favourable long-lasting impressions about our region for visitors and locals, as well as boost the economy.”



High Prairie town council provided a letter of support to the county at its March 13 meeting.



Panasiuk says the assessment could go a long way to grow tourism and the pride and profile of the region.



“A community that is visitor-friendly actively reinforces a positive image through overall ambience, appeal, quality of service, amenities and visitor information,” he says.



Big Lakes County has great potential to expand tourism, a leading official with Travel Alberta told council at its regular meeting Dec. 13.



“There’s opportunity for tourism to grow here,” says Tracey Desjardins, industry development manager for northern Alberta.



She says the Lesser Slave Lake is a natural asset that tourism can be developed around.



“Tourists are attracted to lots of water,” Desjardins says.



Agriculture and Indigenous culture are other valuable components to build upon, she adds.