How visitor-friendly is tourism in Big Lakes County?

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Tourism service in Big Lakes County may get evaluated under a visitor-friendly assessment in the coming months.



At its regular meeting March 14, council approved an administration recommendation to apply for funding of $45,000 from Alberta Tourism’s Growth Innovation Fund to conduct the assessment at a total cost of $60,000.



Big Lakes County has been invited by Alberta Culture and Tourism to participate in a pilot project, and provide 75 per cent of funding, says deputy CAO Jordan Panasiuk.



An assessment helps enhance tourism by strategically laying out steps to successful improvements.

>Rural water policy still under review

A new policy to promote and direct expansion of rural water service in the county was further discussed.

Council debated the issue around connecting to the property line or to the tap.

Consulting engineer Trent McLaughlin was directed to return to the next meeting March 28 to present options of costs for connecting to the property line and to the tap.

Four of the nine council members were absent from the meeting.

Some councilors who favored a connection to the tap at the meeting Feb. 28 changed their minds.

>Funding denied to Repertoire Dance

A funding request turned down for High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society last December was confirmed by council.

Council approved a recommendation to deny the request of $16,991 for equipment initially turned down in interim budget deliberations in December.

A delegation from the society questioned the decision by council on Feb. 14.

Council declined the request, concerned that it would receive countless other requests to fund sports equipment.

>Funding request for Big Meadow Hall under review

Council will review a request of $8,120 from the Big Meadow Community Hall Association for $8,000 for $8,120 for improvements to the hall roof.

A delegation appeared before council Feb. 28 to plead its case of the late application for funding to repair a leaking roof.

However, council was uncertain if the repair was urgent and directed staff to research more information to return with a report and recommendation March 28.

>Watershed plan on March 28 agenda

Plans to develop an integrated watershed management plan for Lesser Slave Lake will be presented at council’s next meeting March 28.

Reeve Ken Matthews advised council to postpone the presentation by Lesser Slave Watershed Council since four of the nine council members were absent.