How much is too much?

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The amount of time Town of High Prairie peace officers spend outside the community is being raised by some councillors.

Councillor Brian Gilroy raised the question at council’s July 25 meeting after reading senior peace officer Alan Bloom’s report. Of interest was that peace officers spent 10 hours at the North Country Fair in the Driftpile Valley June 24, despite noting that the service was provided under an enforcement contract.

Councillors were quick to respond with differing opinions.

“We’ve heard over and over and over…how important it is to work with our neighbours,” said Councillor Michael Long. “We are practicing what we’re preaching by helping other communities.”

Long added it gives the town more public presence and helps its partners.

“I think it’s important to help the RCMP.”

At the fair, Long specifically noted the positive impact the peace officers have with fairgoers as they visit while on patrol.

“It’s amazing how well-received they are.”

Councillor Donna Deynaka reiterated her stand: peace officers should only patrol in town. She has always been against all enforcement contracts outside town boundaries.

Mayor Linda Cox appeared to be growing tired of the concerns and wanted a solution.

“I think there’s a point where we are too helpful,” she said.

A concern was raised that council was perhaps treading too closely to administrative duties.

Cox suggested a yearly cap on hours spent outside the town, with the decision being left to administration and the peace officers. Once the cap was determined and reached, enforcement would stop.