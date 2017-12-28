How a Joussard girl sees Christmas

For the last 14 years, South Peace News has asked elementary school students from around the region to draw a poster depicting how they see Christmas. This year, Angelique Brule’, a Grade 6 student in Spencer Smith’s class at Joussard Community School, was given the honour. Brule’ is the 10-year-old daughter of Albert Brule’ of Joussard. She was given minimum instructions before drawing her poster; content was entirely her choice. In her poster, can you find the nine hidden reindeer? Rudolph and his friends, of course! For her efforts, Brule’ will receive a framed print of this page and a gift certificate at a local restaurant, courtesy of South Peace News.