How a High Prairie girl sees Christmas

Since 2004, South Peace News has asked elementary school students from around the region to draw a poster depicting how they see Christmas. This year, Destiny Supernault, a Grade 5 student in Fran Caudron’s class at St. Andrew’s School, was given the honour. Supernault is the daughter of Jennifer Supernault and John Cardinal of High Prairie. She was given minimum instructions before drawing her poster; content was entirely her choice. For her efforts, Supernault will receive a framed print of this page and a gift certificate at a local restaurant, courtesy of South Peace News.