HOSTS offers funds for youth activities

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Students in High Prairie schools can now apply for funding to participate in activities under a special project of HOSTS [Helping Our Students To Succeed].



The Difference Maker Project was launched by HOSTS for local schools in High Prairie School Division and Holy Family Catholic Regional Division, states a joint news release from HPSD and HFCRD.



Financial assistance is available for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 to participate in various types of activities. The first deadline is May 31.



“Extracurricular activities are very important,” says HOSTS co-ordinator Lauri Davidson.



“They teach children valuable skills like time management, teamwork, and goal setting, and they greatly benefit their mental health and self-esteem.



“This program will undoubtedly improve the quality of life for children in our area.”



Funding will be available for students to learn a new sport, try a new activity, or participate in a summer camp program. Money can also support youth who want to enhance their skills in an activity they already enjoy.



Activities of any kind are eligible for funding, including sports, dance, music and much more. Programs can occur after-school, weekends and during summer.



Funding for the project was provided to HFCRD by an anonymous donor who is passionate about keeping youth engaged in their community by participating in activities.



“We are very grateful to the anonymous donor for allowing us to provide funding for children to participate in the activities that they love,” Davidson says.



A maximum of $500 will be available for each student. Successful applicants can receive funding once per school year.



The funds will be managed by the HOSTS team to ensure they are spread throughout the community.



Applications will be accepted four times per year to ensure activities and sports will be supported year-round.



For more information or to apply, visit the websites of hpsd.ca or hfcrd.ab.ca.