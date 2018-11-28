Hospital to be site of celebration



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The tradition started at the old High Prairie Hospital over two decades ago, and is still going at the new hospital.



The Festival of Trees will be held Dec. 4-5 in the hospital’s main lobby from 6-8 p.m.



Festival of Trees committee treasurer Bernie Sawchyn invites everyone to the free celebration of Christmas.



“We’re going to have the community band perform Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. and the Christmas Choir Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.,” says Sawchyn.



And, of course, people attending will see about 16 beautifully decorated Christmas trees by various hospital departments, and enjoy hot chocolate and treats.



Santa arrives both days to visit children from 6-8 p.m. Seens Photography is on location both days, although visitors are welcome to take their own.



Sawchyn adds the committee is holding an on-line auction to raise money for the event. Items will be on display at the Festival of Trees as well as information on how to bid.



All events are sponsored by the Festival of Trees committee.