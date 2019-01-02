Hospital site manager bids farewell

High Prairie Health Complex site manager Olive Sonico, centre, was honoured as she retired. Left-right, are High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society president Diana Oliver, Sonico, and long-time registered nurse Jan Robinson.

Richard Froese

South Peace News



High Prairie Health Complex staff and volunteers bid farewell to Olive Sonico as she retired as site manager.



She was honoured during a reception Dec. 20 in the cafeteria hosted by Alberta Health Services.



“Olive always took her positions in health care very seriously,” says Diana Oliver, president of the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society.



“Her work has truly made a lasting impact in so many ways and has helped and inspired many of us.”



Sonico retired Dec. 29, 2018 after a career at the local health complex that started in 1995 as a registered nurse. She served as site manager the past four years after four years as care manager.



“Olive has been one of our greatest community ambassadors for improved health care in the High Prairie region,” Oliver says.



“This amazing woman will be missed and her hard work and dedication will not be forgotten.”



AHS also appreciated her service.



“Everyone speaks so fondly of Olive,” says Deb Guerette, AHS director for Area 6, which includes High Prairie, McLennan and Slave Lake.



“You have always done what’s best for your community.”



Hospital staff valued Sonico as well.



“You have been a mentor to all of us,” says Jan Robinson, an RN in High Prairie for 37 years.



Sonico thanked the community for its support over the years and for securing the new health complex that opened in April 2017.



“From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all and will pray for your continued dedication and love for your work and love for High Prairie Health Complex.”



Sonico acknowledged the support and fundraising by the community to buy new equipment for the hospital.



“I have made many friends and connections who have helped me over the years become who I am today,” Sonico says.



“They have touched my life as I, in turn, hopefully have touched their lives.”