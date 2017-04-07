Hospital gets top marks from MLA, minister

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A tour of the new High Prairie Health Complex received top marks from the local MLA and the provincial health minister.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee and Health Minister Sarah Hoffman were thrilled with the facility during a tour March 27 with Alberta Health Services leaders.

“This is something the community has been waiting for for a long time,” says Larivee, a registered nurse for more than 17 years.

“It’s not a facility that just replaces, but enhances.”

She says she is pleased the facility will meet the growing needs of the region.

“It’s important to work with the community to see what they need and to get the facilities and services they need, to keep the community viable, sustainable and healthy.”

Larivee is delighted the hospital has a CT scan machine, which has been added with extensive fundraising by High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation.

While the hospital is equipped with a room to deliver babies, AHS is committed to recruit a physician for that purpose, she adds.

“Alberta Health Services is working hard to be able to deliver babies as soon as possible,” Larivee says.

All ready to function, the delivery room will be valuable to the region, Hoffman says.

“This will be a great asset and a beautiful space,” says Hoffman, who made Kinuso her home for many years.

Overall, she says the new health complex will be as asset to the region.

“Having the staff and facilities will allow new programs and services,” Hoffman says.

“We want to make sure people are working when and where they are needed.”

However, AHS does not yet have a definitive timeline for the return of labour and delivery, says Kerry Williamson, AHS communications director for the north zone.

As the services and staff transfer to the new health complex from the old site during the first two weeks of April, a grand opening celebration is being planned for some time in May, Williamson says.

Initial services in the new health complex will start to operate the week of April 10.

Patients will begin to be treated at the new emergency department on April 10 at 4 p.m.

All hospital inpatients will be transferred April 11 to the new complex, and the acute care units at the old hospital will be closed.

Still under construction, the new High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic is scheduled to open in June.