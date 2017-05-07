Hospital gala support denied

Big Lakes will support new hospital in other ways

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has turned down a funding request for equipment for the new High Prairie Health Complex.

At its regular meeting April 12, council denied a request for sponsorship at the High Prairie Community Charity Gala, held April 1.

However, the county remains committed to enhancing the hospital.

“We have contributed in many other ways, such as road construction and funding other equipment,” acting reeve David Marx said.

“In the future, we want to look at getting a helipad.”

Over the past several years, thousands of dollars has been raised for a helipad at the annual Big Lakes Invitational Charity Golf Tournament.

Council turned down the request, since the letter came after the deadline.

“We got the letter two days before the event,” Marx said.

The Town of High Prairie donated $10,001 plus the cost of two tables for $800.

Residents from the region and health workers gathered at the gala to celebrate the new complex that opened April 6.

The event was organized by a group representing Alberta Health Services staff, High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary, High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society, High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic, and volunteers.