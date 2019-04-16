Hospice Walk named in memory of Chalifoux

Palliative Care celebrated its 25th anniversary at last year’s hospice walk. Showing the cake are secretary Lillian Shirt, left, and society co-ordinator Debra Isert.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society’s biggest fundraiser each year and worthy of community support.



And it has a new name.



The Violet Chalifoux Memorial Walk for Hospice occurs May 5 at Freson Bros. at noon.



Formerly called Hike for Hospice, the society asks volunteers from High Prairie and area to complete a short hike after canvassing for pledges around the community.



Every cent raised is spent locally by the society.



Society co-ordinator Debra Isert says the hike has three main goals: fundraising, awareness and recognition.



“Volunteer hikers help us in achieving them all. Not only do they raise funds needed for hospice palliative care programs and services in our community, but they also help raise awareness of those programs and services.”



The annual hike helps recognize the valuable work done by society volunteers, health care providers, and the communities across the country.



“Hospice palliative care is about dignity, quality of life, comfort and courage,” says Isert. “By sharing the care, we can help provide the quality of care and compassion that everyone deserves at the end of life.



“Good quality palliative care should be readily available for all of us when we need it the most.”



Pledge sheets can be picked up at the High Prairie Health Complex volunteer resource office or the admitting desk.



The walk occurs from noon to 4 p.m.



Hotdogs and refreshments will be sold on location. The Rubber Band will provide live entertainment.



Last year, $9,158 was collected one week after the hike with more donations still arriving.



Meanwhile, Violet Chalifoux raised the most money: $1,750.