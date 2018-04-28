Hospice walk is society’s major event



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society’s only fundraiser each year and it’s set to go May 6.



With a few minor changes.



Hike for Hospice asks volunteers from High Prairie to complete a short hike after canvassing for pledges around the community. Every cent raised is spent locally by the Society.



Society co-ordinator Debra Isert says the hike has three main goals: fundraising, awareness and recognition.



“Volunteer hikers help us in achieving them all. Not only do they raise funds needed for hospice palliative care programs and services in our community, but they also help raise awareness of those programs and services.”



The annual hike helps recognize the valuable work done by society volunteers, health care providers, and the communities across the country.



“Hospice palliative care is about dignity, quality of life, comfort and courage,” says Isert. “By sharing the care, we can help provide the quality of care and compassion that everyone deserves at the end of life.



“Good quality palliative care should be readily available for all of us when we need it the most.”



The 16th annual hike starts at Freson Bros. at noon instead of the traditional 10 a.m. Registration occurs between noon-2 p.m. The hike ends when all hikers return.



Other activities during the hike include a barbecue, draws, prizes and music. Each participant also receives a T-shirt.



To support by donation or to participate in Hike for Hospice, please contact Isert at [780] 523-6438. Pledge sheets are available at Isert’s office in the High Prairie Health Complex.



Main sponsors include Freson Bros., Plains Midstream Canada, designs by Tam, and the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association.



National Hospice Palliative Care Week is May 6-12. The local office will hold an open house May 9 starting at 1 p.m. in Room 1515 in the hospital.



This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the local organization.