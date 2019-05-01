Horseshoe tournament set for June 8-9

High Prairie Horseshoe Club president Ray Prevost, right, sets to throw a horseshoe in the Alberta Open in High Prairie last year Sept. 1-2. At left is Cindy Ekkel, president of the Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers Association. A local tournament will be held June 8-9 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. Many local pitchers are expected to enter.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Competitive horseshoes returns for the High Prairie Open set for June 8-9.



The High Prairie Horseshoe Club will host the tournament at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. It is sanctioned by the Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers Association.



“We hope to get 100 competitors from all over Alberta and out of province,” club president Ray Prevost says.



“We definitely want to have local people come out and play.”



Horseshoe pitchers will compete in the age categories of peewees [ages seven to 12]) junior [13-19] and adults.



High Prairie has hosted the Alberta Open the past two years.



About 35 local people competed in a field of 80 in 2018 and 65 in 2017.



The club originally planned to skip a local tournament in 2019 as it prepares to the host the 2020 Canadian Horseshoe Championships Aug. 19-22.



“We weren’t going to have a tournament this year,” Prevost says.



“But we decided to go ahead so we can raise funds for the Canadian championship tournament.”



The club has another project on the go.



“We are also raising funds for permanent pits,” says Prevost, who started the club in 2017.



“So far, we have raised about $6,000.”



He says the club is still working out a proposal for a location.



The club has used temporary pits at the Town of High Prairie Campground since it started.



Horseshoe nights will also start in the coming weeks.



Organizers for the upcoming tournament welcome support and sponsorships and donation for a silent auction.



“Over the last two years, response has been overwhelming,” Prevost says.



The club is approaching businesses for sponsorships and donations for hosting tournaments.



Registration deadline for the upcoming tournament is June 5.



For more information, or to register, please contact Prevost by phone at [780] 523-0369 or e-mail to donerightcabinets@gmail.com.