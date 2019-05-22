Horseshoe tournament reset for Sept. 14-15

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A horseshoe tournament in High Prairie has been postponed to September from June.



The High Prairie Open is rescheduled to Sept. 14-15 from June 8-9 for unforeseen circumstances, says Ray Prevost, president of the High Prairie Horseshoe Club.



“We hope to get 100 competitors from all over Alberta and out of province,” Prevost says.



“We definitely want to have local people come out and play.”



Horseshoe pitchers will compete in the age categories of peewees [ages seven to 12] junior [13-19] and adults.



High Prairie hosted the Alberta Open the past two years. About 35 local people competed in a field of 80 in 2018 and 65 in 2017.



The club first planned to skip a local tournament in 2019 as it prepares to the host the 2020 Canadian Horseshoe Championships set for Aug. 19-22.



“We weren’t going to have a tournament this year,” Prevost says.



“But we decided to go ahead so we can raise funds for the Canadian championship tournament.”



Organizers for the upcoming tournament welcome support and sponsorships and donation for a silent auction.



“Over the last two years, response has been overwhelming,” Prevost says.



The club is approaching businesses for sponsorships and donations for hosting tournaments.



For more information, or to register, contact Prevost by phone at [780] 523-0369.